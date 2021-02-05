The Next 400: Doctor separates fact from fiction with COVID vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From health fears, to misinformation, many minority communities are hesitant to get the Covid vaccine. 19 News is uncovering what’s fact and what’s fiction.
“Bleach, that was probably the most crazy thing I heard when it comes to treatment. We saw that people were calling the poison control hotlines,” said Dr. Sherrie Williams.
Those dangerous rumors began during the very early stages of the pandemic. Medical experts quickly put those to rest, telling people that drinking or bathing in bleach won’t kill Covid-19.
Dr. Sherrie Williams, a pulmonary critical care specialist at MetroHealth in Cleveland, says she’s heard it all.
“It does not alter anyone’s DNA, it does not cause coronavirus because the vaccine does not even have any virus, live or killed neither one in the vaccine,” said Dr. Williams.
Doctors say the fact is, the vaccine is 95 percent effective.
Dr. Williams says she understands people’s hesitation to get the shot, as many people question how did a vaccine become available so quickly? But she explains, no one cut corners in the development of the vaccine.
“The bureaucracy, the red tape, needing the funding to start producing the project these things were accelerated but the trials that look at what happened when you give it to people and the review process to look at it to make sure it’s safe and to look at the side effects that was not at all shortchanged,” said Dr. Williams.
In the Pfizer vaccine trial, 44,000 people participated from all walks of life.
“All ages, all races, all genders and so this was something that when they tested it they tested on the same number of people that most vaccines are tested,” said Dr. Williams.
Medical experts also want to stress that scientists weren’t starting from scratch in developing the vaccine, but building on the messengerRNA formula that already existed.
Dr. Williams also wants people to know that the should still wear a mask even after being vaccinated.
“I’ve been vaccinated, I still wear a mask, I still am watching my distance, I’m still not out there partying with lots of people,” she added.
Even after being vaccinated, doctors recommend people wait at least 4 to 6 weeks before getting back to any normal family gatherings.
They also recommend a person still get the shot even if they’ve had the virus, since it’s unknown if a person can still be a carrier.
“How do you know there aren’t long term effects of the vaccination? Well you know what I’ll tell you what we do know, there are long term effects of coronavirus. I have patients in my pulmonary practice that had coronavirus back in November and they’re still having problems,” said Dr. Williams.
Dr. Williams, like many doctors, says there’s hope at the end of tunnel, as the vaccine is another step in getting back to a normal life.
