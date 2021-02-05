The Next 400: Recommended reads on vaccinations

By 19 News Digital Team | February 5, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 7:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There has been much controversy surrounding the COVID vaccine. For a variety of reasons some people are reluctant to take the vaccine.

19 News produced a 30-minute special report separating fact from fiction on the vaccine.

Special Report: Virus & Vaccination: Your Decision

Our partners at the Cleveland Public Library pulled some resources to help educate people about vaccinations.

The Vaccine Race : Science, Politics, And the Human Costs of Defeating Disease by Meredith Wadman

Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism : My Journey as A Vaccine Scientist, Pediatrician, And Autism Dad by Peter J. Hotez

Anti/Vax : Reframing the Vaccination Controversy by Bernice L. Hausman

Calling the Shots : Why Parents Reject Vaccines by Jennifer A. Reich

Find more books here

