Northeast Ohio counties issue snow emergencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow has moved into Northeast Ohio Thursday night, and the winds are howling out there.
If you have to venture out, you may encounter falling snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility, and snow-coated roads.
Use extreme caution if you have to be out on the roads, and be aware that some counties have issued snow emergencies.
The following Northeast Ohio counties declared snow emergencies for this winter storm:
- Crawford County (Level 1)
- Erie County (Level 1)
- Huron County (Level 2)
- Ottawa County (Level 1)
- Richland County (Level 1)
- Sandusky County (Level 1)
- Here’s what the emergency levels mean:
Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Roads may also be icy.
- Drive carefully.
Level 2 Snow Emergency
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
- Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
Level 3 Snow Emergency
- All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
- No one else should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
- All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
