Northeast Ohio weather: Few snow showers around before 10 p.m., bitterly cold through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story over the next several days (and possibly the next few weeks) is going to be the cold.
Temperatures will dip down into the lower teens tonight, but with the wind factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits.
The wind chill, or the “feels like” temperature, may even dip down below zero degrees early tomorrow morning.
Regarding this evening’s forecast, a few passing snow showers are in the forecast before 10:00 PM.
Please be mindful of this if you’ll be traveling around the area, especially after sunset.
Temperatures will stay very cold through the weekend.
We’re forecasting highs in the mid 20s tomorrow afternoon, and highs in the low 20s on Sunday afternoon.
As I hinted at above, with the wind factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits for most of the weekend.
In terms of opportunities for snow this weekend, a few lake effect snow showers are possible in the Primary Snow Belt on Saturday morning.
Another wave of more widespread snow will move through late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be dry, but very, very cold.
Looking over the long range model guidance this morning, there is no warmth in sight, especially for the next 10 to 15 days.
At this time, I’m not seeing anything above freezing (32 degrees) until the 20th or so.
As Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak likes to say, computer models have a tough time with extreme weather situations.
We’ll be watching this air mass very closely over the next few weeks for any signs of a warm-up.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.