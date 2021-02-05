$3 million bond set for former Ohio police officer charged with Andre Hill’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Ohio police officer charged in the murder of an African-American man faced a judge on Friday afternoon.
The judge set bond at $3 million for Adam Coy, who pleaded not guilty to all charges during Friday’s hearing via video conference.
Police body camera video shows Coy, a white former police officer in Columbus, fatally shoot 47-year-old Andre Hill as he emerged from a garage holding a phone in his hand.
Coy was indicted this week by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Additional charges include felonious assault, failing to use his body camera, and for failing to tell the other responding officer that he believed Hill presented a danger.
