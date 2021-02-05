OSHP: Stark County Sheriff’s Deputy trapped in cruiser after icy road conditions cause crash

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County Sheriff’s Deputy is injured after icy, slushy road conditions caused her to crash while responding to an emergency call.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Friday that Deputy Haley Hiller of Stark County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized at Aultman Hospital with serious crash injuries.
Deputy Hiller was trapped upside down in her cruiser for 30 minutes following the rollover crash.
The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on State Route 44 in Osnaburg Township in Stark County, according to a release.
She was driving around a curve when she lost control of the cruiser due to ice and slush on the road, OSHP said.
She slid off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert, according to a release.
The cruiser turned on its top and Hiller became trapped upside down. She remained that way for half an hour before help arrived, OSHP said.
Louisville Fire Department and Osnaburg Township EMS rescued Hiller.
State Route 44 was closed until 3 a.m. or so while crews cleared the crash site.
