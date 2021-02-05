Why is the pandemic causing more women than men to leave the workforce?

By Avery Williams and Neeha Curtis | February 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 8:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus pandemic spurred a multitude of changes in 2020.

Experts say one chilling trend of 2020 emerged as economic impacts struck.

Woman left the workforce at a rate four times higher than men this fall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Research shows that women held a majority of the service jobs cut in the pandemic.

Some experts assert that the true unemployment rate for women in America was 30 percent when we reached the end of 2020.

19 News Anchor Neeha Curtis spoke to Chinenye Nkemere and Bethany Studennic of Enlightened Solutions about the circumstances that brought us here and the long-term consequences bred by this shift.

Take a look at this graphic for more data:

Why is the pandemic causing more women than men to leave the workforce? (Source: Institute for Women's Policy Research / BLS)

