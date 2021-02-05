Wizard World postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus pandemic forced Wizard World to postpone their seventh annual Cleveland event.
Wizard World Comic-Con announced the postponement on Thursday. Chicago and Philadelphia events were also postponed.
The website said they’ve not yet chosen new dates or a new location.
Those who purchased tickets for the original event may use them for the rescheduled dates, the website said.
In March of 2020, Wizard World came to Cleveland. Last year’s convention was one of the final events to occur in Ohio before coronavirus precautions tightened.
As cosplayers wait for a rescheduling date announcement, costumes will continue to collect dust.
