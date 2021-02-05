14-year-old boy arrested after car auto shop owner attacked, robbed during test drive

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy is facing additional charges for his role in beating an auto shop owner and stealing a car amid a test drive, Akron police said.
The teen is charged with robbery and grand theft auto in addition to a charge of receiving stolen property.
Akron police said around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday the owner of Mons Auto Sales got into a Pontiac G6 with a teen who said he was interested in buying the car.
During the ride, the teen picked up two female teenagers in the 500 block of McKinley Street.
Officers said the teen then began driving fast, before pulling over.
After the vehicle was stopped, everyone got out of the car and police said the group of teens attacked the dealership owner.
The teenagers then got back into the car and fled southbound on Curtis Street.
Akron police spotted the stolen car around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday near Grant and Thorton Streets. Police said the 14-year-old boy was driving.
He was then arrested and charged with receiving stolen property as investigators attempted to determine if he was the same teen boy from the incident.
The teen is in custody at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility, police said.
Investigators are still working to identify and locate the two female suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
