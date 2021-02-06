Akron Schools teachers brave the cold for coronavirus vaccine

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers at Akron Public Schools bundled up Saturday morning before heading to get their coronavirus vaccines.
The first group of staff to be vaccinated came out despite freezing temperatures. For a lot of them, the shot means being able to interact with their students again.
Renee Kochis is the Dean of Students at Mason CLC Elementary Schools in Akron.
She said the cold weather doesn’t bother her much. . . especially compared to what she and her students have gone through because of COVID-19.
Virtual and remote learning was been a big adjustment for all, she said.
“It’s been terrible,” Kochis said. “It’s been one of the most challenging times for educators we miss our kids.”
Debra Foulk is Executive Director of Business affairs at Akron Public Schools.
Foulk told 19 News almost everyone involved in the district is rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated.
“I have teachers, child nutrition people, I have Ed assistance, I have secretaries, I have bus drivers,” Foulk said.
Michele Wilmoth, Director of School Health at Akron Children’s Hospitals, said their number one priority was to make sure the process is as smooth as possible so everyone stays safe.
“We took the work flow that we use in the hospital and replicated it in a school environment,” she said.
The second dose will be given to this group 3 weeks from now. By the end of this process, around 3,000 teachers will be vaccinated.
