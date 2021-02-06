Cleveland area sports bars and restaurants banking on takeout orders to score big on Super Bowl Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CBS 19 is the place to be on Super Bowl Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, what can local sports bars and restaurants expect for the big game?
For sports bars, Super Bowl Sunday is among the most profitable for the business. But in this era of COVID-19 restrictions, and with bone-chilling cold temperatures expected in the Cleveland area over the weekend, takeout orders are already taking the ball and running with it big for game day.
Mike Potraffke, the General Manager of the Harry Buffalo in Lakewood, tells 19 News, pre-sale orders for the big game are already being called in, “The kitchen will be crazy; it will be all hands on deck for that one.
But Potraffke also hopes plenty of people will watch the game from a seat at the bar because spirits and good food make for a winning team, “We’re hoping we’re going to get a good crowd, and we definitely know we’re going to have a lot of carryout orders and a lot of delivery orders.”
Across the street at Dewey’s Pizza, there’s no big screen TV’s to watch the game. But pizza always tops the menu for carryout on game days, and they just might benefit from COVID-19 restrictions. Derek Erskine is the Assistant General Manager, “We may see more carryout than we normally do, which is limited occupancy at the bars and restaurants. We might even see some uptick for that carry out business.”
Pre-sale orders are already taking off, and Erskine says they encourage everyone to order early to secure a delivery slot in time for the game, “As far as purse carryout volume, and being a Sunday it’s definitely like one of the biggest impacts for the business.”
The General Manager at Harry Buffalo says as a bonus, Uber Eats is running a promotion offering zero delivery charge on game day and the entire week.
