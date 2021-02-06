Cleveland Police release photos of suspect accused of robbing Ohio City business owner at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owner of Oh! Pink Party Shop on West 25th Street said she was robbed at gunpoint on the Saturday afternoon of Jan. 9.
Catherine Blubaugh told 19 News she was too traumatized to go on camera nearly a month ago, but told us, “The man walked into my shop through the front door and asked a question that seemed harmless. After I answered him, he came up to my desk where he showed me a gun and demanded I give him my property, which included my phone, work laptop and the cash in my drawer.”
On Feb. 5, the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee released photos of the aggravated robbery suspect:
According to police, the suspect removed a small black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the store owner stating “Give me everything or I’m gonna pop you!” and “Don’t call the cops!”
He then took Blubaugh’s Apple Macbook Pro, Apple iPhone 8 with a pink case, and $4.00 cash, according to police.
The suspect then ran out of the store, crossed West 25th Street, and walked eastbound on Gehring Avenue.
Police described the suspect as a man in his mid to late 20s, approximately 5′9″ to 6′ tall, slender build, and wore white and black Nike shoes with red laces, blue jeans, a black hoodie sweatshirt with possibly white “CLE” lettering on the front, a hooded OD camouflage jacket over the sweatshirt, a black baseball cap with two stickers on the brim, and a black neck gaiter pulled up over his face.
Blubaugh said because of the pandemic she prefers contactless payments, so there was little cash in the store.
The morning after the harrowing ordeal, 19 News crews spoke with several people in the neighborhood who said they found out about the incident thanks to a crime app on their smartphones.
“It was disturbing because I’m right here. I work here so I spend long hours right here and so when everybody started pulling it up talking about this just happened an hour ago. I was very disturbed,” said Margaret Hutchinson who works nearby.
If you recognize the man in the attached photos or have any information on this crime, call Det. New at 216-623-5250 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.