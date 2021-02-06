Driver killed, 4 Vermilion firefighters injured when car strikes fire truck

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and four Vermilion firefighters were injured in an early Saturday morning crash.
Fire crews were responding to a rollover crash when a car struck the fire engine from behind, according to a Facebook post made by the city of Vermilion.
The driver died in the accident and four firefighters were injured, the post said.
One firefighter was hospitalized but is now discharged. Three others refused medical attention.
The crash occurred near Route 2, the post said.
The driver of the car involved in the rollover crash is hospitalized. They were trapped in the vehicle before being rescued and life-flighted, according to the post.
