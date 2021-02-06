Frantic father of 15-year-old tells 911 operator his son was kidnapped by gang members at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are learning more about a high-speed police chase, originally reported as a kidnapping that ended with two car crashes in downtown Cleveland on Monday.
Police are still not sure exactly what happened. This all started when a teen’s father called 911 in a panic, saying his 15-year-old son was taken by gang members against his will. What remains unclear is whether his son was kidnapped or if he was in on the crimes.
“It’s three boys in there,” the boy’s father told a 911 operator. “My son’s in there with him. I just seen the boy with an AR-15 assault rifle get in the car with him, and I think they’re like holding my son, making him do things against his will. I’m his dad, and this is my son. He’s in the car. He hates these boys, and I read the messages of the boys threatening him, telling him he’s gonna do what they want him to do.”
His father explained how he had put a tracer on his teen’s cell phone.
“I know my sons scared of the boys because I read his text messages,” the father said. “The boy’s telling him to bring the f-ing car back to him, or he was gonna kill him.”
The father called 911 as he was following behind the stolen car. While he’s on with the dispatcher, he gets a call on his other phone from his son, who claims he isn’t in the car with the boys.
“My son’s on the phone right now,” the father told the dispatcher. “He’s telling me to stop following because the boy’s getting ready to shoot at my car on the freeway. Like they running from me. He just said stop following him because if you don’t stop following him, the boys gonna kill him and shoot at me in the car.”
Police started chasing the van.
“Police right here,” the father said in the 911 call. “Yes. Come on, come on. Right there, right there, right there, turn around. Go back the next street, 38th, hurry up, go go go!”
After the suspect car crashed in front of the Hyatt downtown, officers say the teen they’d been told was a victim took off along with the other suspects in the car. According to reports, officers believe the teen then took a bus away from the scene. When the police found him, they had to chase him. Police say the boy claims he was never in the van.
“I know these boys in a gang,” the father said. “His mom called me and told me where she seen him at, and she said to come get him right now, and I mean this is all really I could do.”
The driver of the van hid in a parking garage before being taken into custody was also a minor. Police believe there was a third person involved, but they are still trying to find out who. Officers found guns inside the van and discovered the dodge was stolen during a robbery last month in Willoughby.
At this point, police say none of the teens have been charged in the case because they are still trying to figure out who played what role in the incident. 19 News will keep you updated when any charges come down.
