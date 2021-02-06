Garfield Heights man, his 88-year-old mother feel high and dry after city shuts off water before coldest week of the year

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man has no running water as we near the coldest week of the year. He claims the city of Garfield Heights shut off his water Friday just before close of business.
Sylvester Primous said he’s been in disputes with the city for months now over a leak.
Primous said the issues began after crews moved the fire hydrants on his street, Maplerow Avenue in Garfield Heights.
A leak started soon after in a pipe that brings water to his home.
Primous said the city blames him for the leak. He claims the city of Garfield Heights said his water would be shut off if he did not repair it.
Come Friday, workers returned to shut off his water, he said.
Primous is concerned about a lack of communication between himself and the city. He said he feels punished for asking too many questions about the leak.
Primous is concerned about the quality of care he can provide his 88-year-old mother, who lives with him, with no water.
“Mom just got out of the hospital. I’m worried about her health more than anything and this doesn’t help,” Primous said.
19 News watched neighbors deliver jugs of water to Primous’ home on Saturday.
We reached out to the city of Garfield Heights, asking how the cause of the leak was determined, but we have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.