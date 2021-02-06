1 killed in Geauga County single-car crash

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A person died Friday night in single-car crash in Geauga County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which occurred at 11:38 p.m. on Burton-Windsor Road near State Route 608.
Five people were traveling in a car when the driver lost control on a ice and snow covered road, OSHP said.
The car, a blue 2004 Nissan Xterra, shot off the right side of the road and overturned, according to a release.
One of the passengers was thrown from the car and became trapped underneath, OSHP said.
That passenger was pronounced dead when EMS arrived.
Two other passengers were injured. EMS took them to University Hospitals Geauga for treatment.
The driver and an additional passenger were not injured.
None of the occupants wore a seatbelt, according to a release.
OSHP continues investigating this crash.
Burton-Windsor Road was closed for about two hours following the crash.
