Man wanted by Cleveland Police for throwing box of chocolates at Family Dollar employee before trying to another with car (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | February 5, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 10:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of throwing a box of chocolates at a Family Dollar employee before trying to hit another employee with his car at 6513 Clark Ave. on Thursday.

Police said the suspect walked in and bought a phone charger.

A few minutes later, he came back in to return the charger saying it didn’t work, according to police.

He started an argument and threw a box of chocolates at the employee, police said.

Police said another employee was able to escort the suspect out of the store before he got into a blue Pontiac sedan and tried to hit the employee with it.

The suspect was described by police as having a middle-aged man with a large build, beard, and was wearing a black coat with a blue shirt.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photos of the felonious assault suspect:

Call Det. Jones at 216-623-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him.

