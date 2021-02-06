Mansfield bar receives 5th citation for violating state’s COVID-19 health orders

Seats at the bar were occupied while others stood at the bar, OIU said. The liquor permit premise was previously cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity on September 22, October 30, and December 10. On January 14, they were cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity and hindering inspection. In response to the September 22 citation, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor permit license for seven days beginning February 24.