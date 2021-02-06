Mansfield bar receives 5th citation for violating state’s COVID-19 health orders

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A bar in Mansfield was cited for its fifth time on Feb. 5 for violating the state’s COVID-19 health orders by Ohio Investigative Unit. The citation is for improper conduct and disorderly conduct.
Agents arrived at Planet Rock at 11:35 p.m. and agents observed a line of people attempting to enter the establishment. Agents witnessed approximately 60 patrons inside the premises, with little to no social distancing measures in place. Patrons were openly consuming alcoholic beverages and moving freely throughout.
Seats at the bar were occupied while others stood at the bar, OIU said. The liquor permit premise was previously cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity on September 22, October 30, and December 10. On January 14, they were cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity and hindering inspection. In response to the September 22 citation, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor permit license for seven days beginning February 24.
The above case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.