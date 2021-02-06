2 new deaths; child among 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were two COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 223 citywide.
There were 63 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 23,952 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 7-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
On Thursday, Ohio reported a single-day increase of 62 COVID-19 deaths and 3,683 new cases.
As of Feb. 5, there are 793,822 confirmed cases and 10,270 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 26.76 million cases and 458,105 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
