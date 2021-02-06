Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly pattern continues with a few snow chances

Temperatures will stay very cold through the weekend.

By Kelly Dobeck | February 6, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures overnight will dip into the low teens and single digits.

A small system will drop snow in overnight.

Most areas will see around an 1″ or so.

Wind chill values will be at or below zero for several hours early Sunday

Sunday: Chance of light, lake snow with highs only around 20.

Sunday night: Light snow with lows around 10.

Monday: Mainly cloudy with light, lake snow early and highs in the low to mid 20s.

Monday night: Scattered snow showers and lows in the low 20s.

The pattern of overnight snow and chilly temperatures continues into Valentine’s Day weekend.

