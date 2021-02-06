US Marshals arrest homicide suspect in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - US Marshals arrested a 25-year-old wanted in connection with an East Cleveland murder.
Paul Patterson, 25, was arrested Friday in the 1600 block of Hillview Avenue in Cleveland, according to a press release from the US Marshals.
Patterson is the third person arrested in connection to the homicide, the Marshals said. Rayshawn Beckwith was arrested in August, and Nathaniel Smith in September of 2020.
The release did not specify who the men are accused of killing.
Patterson was taken to the East Cleveland Police Department.
