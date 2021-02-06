Warming centers set up in Portage, Summit counties this weekend for shelter against bitter cold

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the wind chill, or the “feels like” temperature, possibly dipping down below zero degrees early Saturday morning, warming centers are being set up in Summit and Portage counties for those who need shelter from the bitter cold.
Temperatures will stay very cold through the weekend.
The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid-20s Saturday afternoon, and highs in the low 20s on Sunday afternoon.
With the wind factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits for most of the weekend.
The Akron Mayor’s Office and Portage Prepares shared the following information on their warming centers:
