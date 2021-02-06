Warming centers set up in Portage, Summit counties this weekend for shelter against bitter cold

Warming centers set up in Portage, Summit counties this weekend for shelter against bitter cold
(Source: Kelly Sikkema Unsplash.com)
By Rachel Vadaj | February 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 12:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the wind chill, or the “feels like” temperature, possibly dipping down below zero degrees early Saturday morning, warming centers are being set up in Summit and Portage counties for those who need shelter from the bitter cold.

Temperatures will stay very cold through the weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid-20s Saturday afternoon, and highs in the low 20s on Sunday afternoon.

With the wind factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the single digits for most of the weekend.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

The Akron Mayor’s Office and Portage Prepares shared the following information on their warming centers:

Mayor Horrigan has announced that the City's 4 warming centers will be activated beginning this Sunday Feb. 7th and...

Posted by City of Akron, Ohio - Mayor's Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021
Post by Portage Prepares.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.