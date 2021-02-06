20-year-old man missing since Feb. 1, family says

Nathan Joel Orona (Source: Orona family)
By Avery Williams | February 6, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 2:39 PM

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is seeking the public’s help in locating their missing 20-year-old relative.

Nathan Joel Orona went missing Feb. 1, his family said.

Orona’s family said he was last seen around 1:40 a.m. near Glen Oaks Boulevard in Sheffield Township.

Orona stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs 180 pounds, his family said.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a black durag, his family said.

Orona’s family said he has tattoos on his neck and both arms.

Contact Lorain County Sheriff’s Department at 440-329-3880 if you see Orona or know his location.

