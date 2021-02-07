Akron city officials open 4 warming shelters during freezing temperatures

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s four warming centers opened Sunday morning and will remain open until the weather improves, said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.
The warming centers are the Lawton Street Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center, Mason Park Community Center and Summit Lake Community Center.
All four centers are open from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Beth Locke works with Neighborhood Assistance at the Lawton Street Community Center.
Locke said this is a great way for the disenfranchised to get some much needed relief.
“Definitely, just because I have somewhere to go and it’s warm, you know there are people out there that don’t,” Locke said.
All shared equipment and activities remain off-limits, due to the pandemic.
