Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. out for about 6 weeks after being injured during Saturday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. was injured during Saturday night’s game against Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cavs officials announced Sunday.
Nance suffered a fracture in his left fourth finger.
Cavs officials said Nance was examined Saturday at the FieldHouse and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health doctors confirmed the injury Sunday.
He will now undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation activities, added Cavs officials.
