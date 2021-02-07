Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. out for about 6 weeks after being injured during Saturday’s game

Larry Nance Jr. (Source: The Grog Shop)
By Julia Bingel | February 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 2:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. was injured during Saturday night’s game against Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cavs officials announced Sunday.

Nance suffered a fracture in his left fourth finger.

Cavs officials said Nance was examined Saturday at the FieldHouse and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health doctors confirmed the injury Sunday.

He will now undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation activities, added Cavs officials.

