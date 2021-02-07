Every football used at Super Bowl 55 was made at Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio

ADA, Ohio (WOIO) - Every football that will be used during Super Bowl 55 was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, OH.
“The company’s relationship with the National Football League dates back to 1941,” Ohio History Connection said on Facebook. “Today, Wilson produces about 700,000 footballs each year, with over 200 made for the Super Bowl alone. This photograph from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library collection shows a football in production at the Ada factory.”
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kick off at 6:30 on CBS.
