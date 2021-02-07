1 inmate dead, 2 correctional officers seriously injured after altercation in an Ohio prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - One inmate is dead and two corrections officers are hospitalized after an altercation occurred at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction said in a press release.
The ODRC said the altercation occurred when female officers were attempting to remove the inmate from his cell and he became combative. The officers suffered serious injuries. One officer was treated and released, and the other officer is still being treated, but is in stable condtion.
The inmate declined medical evaluation in the infirmary and collapsed shortly thereafter, the ODRC said. He was pronounced dead late this afternoon at Mount Carmel Hospital.
The incident is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
