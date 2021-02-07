$1M bond set for Lorain man accused of killing woman, dumping her body outside a church

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Robert Cruz is being held on a $1 million bond at the Lorain County Jail.
Earlier this week, Cruz, 54, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michelle Opaliski.
Her body was found near an access gate to the Sacred Heart Chapel in the 4300 block of Pearl Avenue on Jan. 22.
Lorain police said on Jan. 18, family members filed a missing person’s report and Opaliski’s car was found parked on Shawnee Drive with what appeared to be a large amount of blood.
Cruz was taken into custody on Feb. 2.
Police have not released a motive and anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Angello at 440-204-2105.
Cruz will be back in court for a pre-trial on Feb. 10.
Opaliski’s murder was the first homicide of 2021 in Lorain.
