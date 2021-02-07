Man dies after being stabbed on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man to death early Sunday.
East Cleveland police said officers were called out to the 13000 block of Euclid Avenue around 1:50 a.m. for a man laying in the street.
EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.
Police have not released his name, but said he died from a stab wound to the upper right chest.
Police have also not released the name of the man currently in custody.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-681-2162.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.