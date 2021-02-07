95 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 67 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,047 citywide.
Health officials said the ages of those affected range from 10 to 78 years old.
There 9 new probable cases, health officials said.
You can view the numbers below.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Saturday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
