OSHP: 2 injured after car accident on I-480 W near State Road; crash involved a military Humvee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were injured after a car accident on I-480 W near State Road Saturday, and the crash involved a United States Marine Corps Reserve Humvee, Sgt. Ray Santiago confirmed to 19 News.
Troopers arrived on the scene and discovered four vehicles were involved in the crash. A Unites States Marine Corps Reserve Humvee was westbound, in the right middle lane, on I-480 when it was struck from behind by a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, Sgt. Santiago said. A 2020 Kia Sorrento and a 2010 Ford Escape both tried to avoid the crash, however, were unable to and were also involved.
Sgt. Santiago said the driver of the Equinox was identified as Frederick P. Shisila, 73, Middleburg Heights. He was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. Impairment was not suspected. Shisila sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The driver of the Sorrento also received minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The roadway is still open and the crash is under investigation.
