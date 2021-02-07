OSHP: 2 injured after car accident on I-480 W near State Road; crash involved a military Humvee

Troopers arrived on the scene and discovered four vehicles were involved in the crash. A Unites States Marine Corps Reserve Humvee was westbound, in the right middle lane, on I-480 when it was struck from behind by a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, Sgt. Santiago said. A 2020 Kia Sorrento and a 2010 Ford Escape both tried to avoid the crash, however, were unable to and were also involved.