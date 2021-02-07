OSHP: 56-year-old man dies after striking fire truck in Lorain County

BROWNHELM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old man died early Saturday morning after striking a fire truck on State Route 2 in the westbound lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said troopers were investigating a serious crash on State Route 2 in the westbound lanes near Baumhart Road. The Vermilion Fire Department was also on the scene assisting with the investigation.
John Goolman, 56, of Berlin Heights was driving his 2019 Honda Insight, traveling westbound, struck one of the fire trucks at the scene, authorities said. He had to be removed from the car by mechanical means and was taken to Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital where he later died as a result from his injuries.
Authorities said a Vermilion firefighter was taken to the same hospital for minor injuries.
Goolman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said. It is unknown if impairment was a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they want to remind motorists to move over or slow down when approaching emergency response vehicles and roadside workers.
The accident happened shortly after 3 Saturday morning.
Troopers were assisted by the Amherst Police and Fire Departments, Vermilion Fire Department, Lifecare Ambulance Inc., the Ohio Department of Transportation, Elyria Towing, and Dunla’s Garage Inc.
