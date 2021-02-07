Over 1M Ohioans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health officials reported Sunday a total of 11, 659 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Health officials added there are a total of 920, 217 COVID-19 cases in in the state.
And, as of Saturday, more than 1 million Ohioans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health officials.
Starting Monday, Ohioans ages 65 and older can register to receive the vaccine.
