Over 1M Ohioans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say

Over 1M Ohioans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say
(Source: KSLA)
By Julia Bingel | February 7, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 2:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Health officials reported Sunday a total of 11, 659 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Health officials added there are a total of 920, 217 COVID-19 cases in in the state.

And, as of Saturday, more than 1 million Ohioans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health officials.

Starting Monday, Ohioans ages 65 and older can register to receive the vaccine.

Find out how to get the Covid-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.