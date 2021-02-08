Akron Police search for missing 79-year-old man who has Dementia

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are searching for Thomas Balis, 79, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety as he has Dementia.
Police said Balis left his residence and failed to return. The incident took place Sunday morning at 9:30. The incident took place on East Exchange Street.
Balis is 5′4″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Police said the vehicle involved is a tan 2008 Kia Rio with OH plate number GHZ6051. The vehicle in the pictures is not the actual vehicle involved.
Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
