Building demolition set to begin Monday in Irishtown Bend revitalization project

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks is set to take a major step towards revitalization efforts at Irishtown Bend this week.
Demolition of the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority’s “Big 8″ building may begin as soon as 12 p.m. Monday, marking the first major physical milestone in the Irishtown Bend project.
The former CMHA administrative building will be demolished not long after “Big 8″ is gone.
Cleveland Metroparks Chief Planning and Design Officer Sean McDermott said the entire demolition will be completed within a month.
Once the project is complete, Irishtown Bend will be home to what the nonprofit LAND studio called a “coalition of nonprofit and government partners,” that will both metaphorically and physically stabilize the Cuyahoga River hillside.
Once a 19th-century Irish shanty town, Irishtown Bend has geologically moved over the years enough to split roads and impact a major sewer line.
The goal is to transform the area into a 23-acre riverfront park, complete with a trail connected to Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
“Ohio City is a waterfront community from which you can neither see nor touch the water,” Tom McNair, Executive Director of Ohio City Inc., said. “This demolition marks the start of truly connecting our community to the waterfront and creating the first waterfront park in the nation directly attached to public housing.”
In addition to LAND studio, Cleveland Metroparks, CMHA and Ohio City, Inc., groups participating in the Irishtown Bend revitalization include City of Cleveland, West Creek Conservancy, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, The Portland of Cleveland, and the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.
