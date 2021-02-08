Cleveland Metropolitan School District employees will get time off so they can get vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students in Cleveland Metropolitan Schools haven’t seen the inside of a classroom since March of 2020.
“With health conditions improving and a second dose coming, we’re trying to plan for a hybrid return hopefully for our fourth quarter,” said Eric Gordon, CEO, CMSD.
Gordon says he hopes to have some kids back in school by April, but that depends on how many district employees will be vaccinated by then.
More than 7,000 district employees will start getting vaccinated this week.
“We’re covering any cost associated with the vaccine,” said Gordon.
Gordan says CMSD staff will also be given time off to go and get their vaccine.
“They are asked to pick the least disruptive time that’s available,” said Gordon. “But their managers are asked to provide coverage for when they do need to step away for about an hour.”
According to Gordon, teachers and staff are not required to get the vaccine.
“If you chose not to be vaccinated... that’s your choice to do so, but that it is not a reason to not report to work when we do return to hybrid,” Gordon added.
Getting thousands of people vaccinated won’t be an easy process, but Gordon says CMSD is prepared for the big task at hand.
