East Cleveland police charge man with fatal stabbing on Euclid Avenue
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel | February 8, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 10:32 AM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man to death early Sunday.

East Cleveland police said officers were called out to the 13000 block of Euclid Avenue around 1:50 a.m. for a man laying in the street.

EMS transported Kossceous Felder, 33, to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said Felder died from a stab wound to the upper right chest.

Officers arrested Bennie Thornton shortly after the murder.

Accused of murdering a man in East Cleveland on Feb. 7. (Source: East Cleveland police)

No motive has been released.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-681-2162.

