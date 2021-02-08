Igloo stolen from Strongsville winery, theft leaves owners ‘disheartened’

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The owners of Carso Rosso Winery are “disheartened” after someone stole one of their heated igloos outside on their patio.
Carso Rosso Winery is located in the 19000 block of Hunt Road in Strongsville.
According to the owners, the theft happened early in the morning on Feb. 3.
The owners said the theft is especially hard during a pandemic, when small businesses continue to struggle.
If you have any information about the theft, please call Strongsville police at 440-580-3230.
