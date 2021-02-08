Is Ohio looking to use the Browns’ home FirstEnergy Stadium for mass COVID-19 vaccinations?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered up all NFL stadiums to help vaccinate the country against COVID-19.
Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was up for the idea of using stadiums, college or pro, but there’s a problem.
“I wish we had enough vaccine to open up Ohio State stadium and open up big venues and do nothing but vaccinate 24-7,” Dewine said Thursday. “If we had enough vaccine we would do that. But today we don’t have that. So what we have to do today is be careful worry about equity. Worry about fairness. And most of all worry about saving lives.”
19 News reporter Dan DeRoos was joined by Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health, to discuss issues surrounding mass vaccinations in stadium settings.
It was DeWine’s plan from the beginning to spread the vaccine out to 750 locations around the state like pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.
DeWine said what he doesn’t want is people sitting in cars, or standing in line for six hours like the country is seeing in states like Florida.
If vaccine supply were to increase, we have reached out to multiple agencies to see if there is any plan to use Browns FirstEnergy Stadium in the futures.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) said it would be up to the Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) since the stadium falls under its jurisdiction.
The director of the CDPH said any comment about the use of the stadium would have to go through Mayor Frank Jackson’s office.
An email from the Mayor’s media relations team said they are not aware of any such discussions to use Browns’ stadium by the CDPH.
