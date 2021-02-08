Measuring Tom Brady’s greatness: does any other athlete come close?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Of all the things Tom Brady said last night, this was the least surprising:
“We’ll be back,” Brady told CBS’ Jim Nantz as he closed out his celebration while holding yet another Lombardi Trophy.
Of course he’ll be back. He’s only 43.
How do you explain this?
We know all about the maniacal dedication to his diet, body and craft, which is why the LeBron comparison is always obvious. Another GOAT who’s been to 10 championships and, like Brady, may very well earn his 5th MVP Award in his championship arena soon.
But for all of the NBA miles that James has racked up, he’s still seven years younger than Brady.
A better comparison might be Tiger, who, two years ago, at that age of 43, defied the clock, not to mention the critics, and won his sport’s ultimate event again, The Masters. For a fifth time. Tiger’s 15th major.
Like Tom Brady, Tiger’s greatness can be measured over three decades. He was 21 when he first became king. Brady was 24.
And two decades later, the coronations continue.
Think of this: Brady has more rings in his 40′s ... two ... than some quarterbacks already in the Hall of Fame, and his seven overall are more than any franchise in football.
They’ll never change the name of this trophy, but maybe they should. The Super Bowl is Tom Brady’s event. He’s mastered it.
And while LeBron frequently reminds us that Father Time is undefeated, it just never seems to apply to them.
Tom will be back. Of course he will. Old enough to be a grandfather, he’s still having way too much fun.
