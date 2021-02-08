Cleveland music teacher arrested after sending sexually explicit messages online

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A music teacher at Our Lady of Angels in Cleveland was arrested after having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
But authorities say Gregory Kinat wasn’t chatting with a teenager; It was an undercover officer.
Gregory Kinat was arrested Monday after authorities got a search warrant to search his phone, according to a media release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.
The conversations occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, the media release said. Now, he’s facing two counts of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools.
Kinat is currently in the Cuyahoga County jail on a $15,000 bond.
The Cleveland Diocese said they were “shocked and disturbed” to learn of Kinat’s arrest, according to a release from the organization. They said the alleged behavior that lead to his arrest did not involve any student from their school.
“Our Lady of Angels School and the Diocese of Cleveland are truly grateful for all the work done by law enforcement to investigate and prosecute crimes against children and are dedicated to protecting the children entrusted to their care,” the Diocese wrote in the media release.
Kinat is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.
Authorities say the case remains under investigation and will be presented to a grand jury.
