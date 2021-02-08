76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

By Simon Hannig | February 7, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 7:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,115 citywide.

Health officials said the ages of those affected range from 3 to 87 years old. Eight cases were transferred, as it was determined the individuals were not Cleveland residents.

There 10 new probable cases, health officials said.

You can view the numbers below.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

