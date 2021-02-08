New Franklin firefighters rescue victim who fell through ice on Turkeyfoot Lake

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is lucky to be alive, after falling through ice on Turkeyfoot Lake in New Franklin Sunday evening.
Just after 5 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls about the incident.
When New Franklin firefighters arrived, the man was about 400 yards from shore and only his head was above water.
Both rescuers also fell through the unstable ice as they made their way out to the victim.
The first rescuer entered the water and grabbed the victim, preventing him from completely slipping under the ice.
The second rescuer got the ropes in place to pull both the rescuer and the victim from the water.
Additional firefighters and civilians helped bring everyone safely to shore.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. His condition and name have not been released.
New Franklin firefighters said this is the second ice rescue in the last week.
Clinton, Coventry, Green and Lakemore firefighters assisted with the rescue.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.