Northeast Ohio weather: Steady snow develops late Monday, afternoon temps in the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A system will be tracking south and east of us tonight.
We have flurries flying around through early afternoon.
A steadier snow is forecast to develop later this afternoon into this evening.
The latest data is indicating the more greatest impact for the late day rush will be along the lakeshore counties, including Greater Cleveland.
A general 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall across the area.
The snow will come to an end from west to east after 10:00 p.m.
The cold pattern continues as temperatures are forecast to be below normal the entire week.
We will be in the lower to middle 20s this afternoon then hold steady around 20 degrees tonight.
The wind will not be as bad today or tonight.
