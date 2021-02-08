Northeast Ohio Weather: More rounds of snow today/tonight; temperatures in the 20s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Moisture increased last night and that has resulted in some lake effect snow in Lake and northern Ashtabula County this morning. Up to 5 inches of fresh powder is possible. Keep this in mind if you are going to be travelling in these areas. The rest of us will have a mostly cloudy sky today. It remains cold with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. The wind will be less than 10 mph so not much of a wind chill. The latest data is indicating some light snow the first half of today. One inch or less with this. A disturbance tracks south then east of us tonight into tomorrow morning. A swath of snow develops from west to east after 5:00 p.m. Snow will be in the area through tonight and tomorrow morning. Total snowfall from this system forecast to be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Roads could turn snow covered and slick. We are monitoring this for the morning drive tomorrow. Temperatures by early tomorrow morning will be around 20 degrees.