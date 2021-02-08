OSU Wexner Medical Center survey shows most will continue to follow CDC guidelines, even after pandemic ends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Nicholson is a father and a business owner.
He says he’s tried hard to abide by all the health recommendations during the pandemic, despite the inconvenience.
“Continue to wash your hands, which everyone should’ve been doing,” he said.
A new survey done by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center says most people will continue to follow CDC guidelines, even after the pandemic ends.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans plan to continue to wear masks in public.
Four out of five about will still avoid crowds.
Doctor Iahn Gonsenhauser, from the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said it will be hard for some people to let go of these habits.
“There’s a second of the population that will likely continue wearing masks when they are out in public,” he said.
People like Nicholson want to continue these COVID-19 rituals because of the excellent result they have seen.
“Haven’t had any illnesses in this house for the whole of last year,” Nicholson said.
