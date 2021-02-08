People 65 years and older now eligible for coronavirus vaccine in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - People in Ohio who are 65 and older are now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine.
Last Monday, Ohioans who are 70 or older and teachers in K-12 schools that plan to return to in-person learning in March were added to the list of people who are able to get the shot.
So far, more than one million people in the state have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine; that’s 8.88% of the state’s population.
Two million people in Ohio are now permitted to receive the vaccine; however, many people have found it difficult to get an appointment.
On Feb. 15, people in Ohio with severe congenital, developmental, early-onset and inherited conditions will be able to get the vaccine.
Governor Mike DeWine hasn’t released plans for what groups will become eligible for the vaccine, and when, beyond next week.
