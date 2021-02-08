Mother and her 2 children reportedly shot while in car, Strongsville police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple people were injured during a shooting on Monday morning, according to Strongsville police.
Police said the three victims were shot just before noon on Monday while in a car on Pearl Road and Valley Parkway.
According to detectives, one of the victims told police that another vehicle pulled up on the right side of her car and fired several bullets at her.
A doctor at the Docere Medical Spa and Laser Center on Pearl Road told 19 News that the victims, identified by him as a mother and her two children, drove to the building for help and medical treatment following the shooting.
According to the doctor, injuries to the children appear to be minor. The mother’s gunshot wound to the leg is reportedly more serious, but still considered non-life-threatening.
Paramedics took all three to Metro General Hospital for additional treatment.
No suspect description was provided by Strongsville police at this time.
This is a developing story.
