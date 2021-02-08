106,000 receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cuyahoga County, 106,000 have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But it’s the 30,000 who have received both doses that we’re being warned about.
Dr. Claudia Hoyen is the top doctor at University Hospitals on infections, and she told 19 News that as more and more people get vaccinated we shouldn’t let down our guard.
“Even if you’re vaccinated you can still become infected with coronavirus, you may not get the disease, meaning you may not get sick,” said Hoyen.
Meaning if you’ve gotten both doses , you’re essentially a carrier, and you could be more of a threat to our community than those who aren’t vaccinated.
“Doesn’t necessarily block against infection or completely block against infections so that is why we all have to be diligent for one another,” said Hoyen.
If you’ve gotten both shots, you still have to wear your mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.
This time around, you’re doing it for the people you love who haven’t had their chance at the possibly life saving shot.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.