Reward offered for man suspected in string of armed robberies in Akron area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and local law enforcement agencies are hoping the public can provide information regarding the whereabouts of an armed robbery suspect.
The U.S. Marshals Service and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Aaron Gaines allegedly committed several aggravated robberies at gunpoint in the Akron area.
According to detectives, the 39-year-old suspect robbed an Arlington Street convenient store on Jan. 25 where he allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded robberies.
It’s believed that he committed at least two other robberies in Akron, stole a vehicle from a victim and unsuccessfully tried to take another car.
Gaines is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. His last known address is in the Akron area, but investigators believe he may now be in Cleveland.
Anyone with information about Gaines’ location should contact police immediately or call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Reward money is available.
